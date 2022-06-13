Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.50 ($48.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $21.78 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 50.18%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

