Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.15

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 26907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.