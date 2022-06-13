SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.44

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.44 and last traded at $90.70, with a volume of 2989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.17.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

