SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.44

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.44 and last traded at $90.70, with a volume of 2989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.17.
SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
