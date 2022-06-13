Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.11.

SAP opened at C$26.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.68. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.