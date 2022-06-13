Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Save Foods during the first quarter worth about $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Save Foods during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFD opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Save Foods has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

