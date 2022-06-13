Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,602.0 days.
Several research firms recently commented on SBBTF. Barclays lowered their target price on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.33.
SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
