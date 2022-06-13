Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Schindler stock opened at $186.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.86. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $179.65 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

