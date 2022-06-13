Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($193.55) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down €3.50 ($3.76) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €123.50 ($132.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €147.63.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

