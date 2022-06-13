Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.15

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 19396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

