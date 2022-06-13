Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.39

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 3441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

