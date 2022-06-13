Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.50

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.61, with a volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

