Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.55

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 5921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 254,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 125,971 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after purchasing an additional 407,602 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.