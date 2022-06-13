Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.89

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 19811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.