Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.19

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 28595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,896,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

