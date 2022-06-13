Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

