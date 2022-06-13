Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.81 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.