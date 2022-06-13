Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 91,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

