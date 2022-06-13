Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 66000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$10.34 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

