SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.75

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 33807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.