Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLSDF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

