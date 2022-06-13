Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Up 0.8%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.80. 8,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 251,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

