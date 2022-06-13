Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.47

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 7475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,674,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.