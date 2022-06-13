Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.47

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 7475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
A number of analysts recently commented on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 11,437,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Sema4 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sema4 by 67.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000.
Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sema4 (SMFR)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.