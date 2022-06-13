Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.77

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 5362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.
SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.
In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
