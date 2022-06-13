Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 247,137 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $14.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

