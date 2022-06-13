Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 247,137 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $14.99.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
