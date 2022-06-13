Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.89

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 52617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.