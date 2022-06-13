Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.89

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 52617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
