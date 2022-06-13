Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,027 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,811,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
