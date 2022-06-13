SES AI (NYSE:SES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.04

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at $886,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

