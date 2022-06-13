Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of SGBAF stock remained flat at $$9.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. SES has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SGBAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on SES from €9.30 ($10.00) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on SES from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SES from €7.30 ($7.85) to €8.40 ($9.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SES from €9.80 ($10.54) to €11.20 ($12.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

