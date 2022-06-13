Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.19

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 3934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $28,071,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $13,249,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $8,850,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2,427.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.