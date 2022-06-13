Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.2 days.

SHPMF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.70. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.