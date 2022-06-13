Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.2 days.
SHPMF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.70. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
