Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 25798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $640.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,820,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

