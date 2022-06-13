Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 25798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

SHCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $640.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.88.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 3,172.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 16,264.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

