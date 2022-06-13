Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.01

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.01 and last traded at C$34.70, with a volume of 389046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.59.
Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
Featured Stories
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.