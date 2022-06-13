Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,975 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,975 ($37.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($34.04).

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,287.50 ($28.67). 14,009,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82). The company has a market capitalization of £170.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

