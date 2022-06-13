Berenberg Bank Upgrades Shell (LON:SHEL) to Buy

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.70) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,696.09 ($33.79).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,268.15 ($28.42) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,263.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

