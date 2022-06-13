Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.01

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 3523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.
FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
