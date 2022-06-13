Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.01

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 3523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

