Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Shimano stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

