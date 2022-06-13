Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 29th

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

SHOP stock opened at $348.43 on Monday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $308.06 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after buying an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 101.5% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 577,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

