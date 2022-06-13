Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $401.62

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$401.62 and last traded at C$403.10, with a volume of 202970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$444.85.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$569.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,015.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein bought 2,959 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,299,636.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,340,922.23. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total transaction of C$74,186.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at C$4,635,709.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 851 shares of company stock valued at $398,195.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

