Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Drops By 36.4%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AGRPY stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Separately, HSBC cut Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Absa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

