Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Declines By 39.9%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Adbri has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.
Adbri Company Profile (Get Rating)
