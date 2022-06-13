Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Declines By 39.9%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Adbri has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

