Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Decreases By 39.6%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

