Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declines By 39.8%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth $186,000.
Shares of ERC opened at $9.65 on Monday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
