Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rises By 69.8%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,905 shares of company stock worth $4,604,294. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 26.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after buying an additional 238,856 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AOSL stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

