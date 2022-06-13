Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Grows By 87.5%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPA opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

