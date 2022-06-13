Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Grows By 80.5%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ARREF stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.98. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.