Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Expands By 85.5%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $178,138. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.