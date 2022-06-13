Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Drops By 39.4%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $0.62 on Monday. Ascletis Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Ascletis Pharma
