Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Drops By 39.4%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $0.62 on Monday. Ascletis Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

