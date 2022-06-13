Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Declines By 41.9%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

AUTLF opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

